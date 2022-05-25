e-Paper Get App

Morena: Lok Sabha Speaker Birla pays tribute justice Maheshwari’s mother

Talking to Journalists, Speaker Om Birla said that Mataji was a virtuous soul who served society. “A mother is the pillar of a family. It is everyone's wish that the blessings of the mother remain in life,” he said.

FP News ServiceUpdated:Wednesday, May 25, 2022, 11:06 PM IST
article-image
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla |

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday reached Jaura town of Morena district and paid tribute to Justice Jitendra Maheshwari’s mother. Justice Maheshwari’s mother died a few days ago.

Talking to Journalists, Speaker Om Birla said that Mataji was a virtuous soul who served society. “A mother is the pillar of a family. It is everyone's wish that the blessings of the mother remain in life,” he said.

Birla reached Gwalior by a special plane from Delhi. From Gwalior, he reached Jaura by road. He was welcomed by BJP leaders and workers.

He described the current Lok Sabha term better than the previous tenures. More questions have come on the floor of the House. Even during the Corona period, there have been long discussions on various subjects in the house which lasted till late night. In response to a question, he said that the training program of new members is conducted continuously.

He left for Delhi from Morena by a train.

Read Also
Morena: Reservation of Ward for Urban Civic Bodies ends
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeBhopalMorena: Lok Sabha Speaker Birla pays tribute justice Maheshwari’s mother

RECENT STORIES

Watch: Woman gets caught after failed robbery bid at jewellery store in Virar, hilarious video goes...

Watch: Woman gets caught after failed robbery bid at jewellery store in Virar, hilarious video goes...

Maharashtra: MVA & BJP to be pitted against each other in elections for 10 Legislative Council seats...

Maharashtra: MVA & BJP to be pitted against each other in elections for 10 Legislative Council seats...

Delhi court awards life sentence to Yasin Malik in terror funding case

Delhi court awards life sentence to Yasin Malik in terror funding case

Kapil Sibal quits Congress, files Rajya Sabha nomination with Samajwadi Party support

Kapil Sibal quits Congress, files Rajya Sabha nomination with Samajwadi Party support

French Open tennis: Player out after testing positive for COVID-19

French Open tennis: Player out after testing positive for COVID-19