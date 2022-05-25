Morena: Lok Sabha Speaker Birla pays tribute justice Maheshwari’s mother

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla |

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday reached Jaura town of Morena district and paid tribute to Justice Jitendra Maheshwari’s mother. Justice Maheshwari’s mother died a few days ago.

Talking to Journalists, Speaker Om Birla said that Mataji was a virtuous soul who served society. “A mother is the pillar of a family. It is everyone's wish that the blessings of the mother remain in life,” he said.

Birla reached Gwalior by a special plane from Delhi. From Gwalior, he reached Jaura by road. He was welcomed by BJP leaders and workers.

He described the current Lok Sabha term better than the previous tenures. More questions have come on the floor of the House. Even during the Corona period, there have been long discussions on various subjects in the house which lasted till late night. In response to a question, he said that the training program of new members is conducted continuously.

He left for Delhi from Morena by a train.

