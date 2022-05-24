Morena: Reservation of Ward for Urban Civic Bodies ends

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): District administration has finalised reservation for all Urban Civic Bodies for upcoming elections. The elections are expected to be held soon.

The reservation process was held at district collectorate wherein representatives of political parties and district administration officials were present.

There are 47 wards in Morena Municipal Corporation. According to information, 11 wards for each Scheduled Castes (ST) and OBC have been reserved, while 25 wards are in the unreserved category.

A district administration official informed that out of 47 words, 25 words are reserved for women belonging to different categories. A total of 6 wards –3, 6, 8, 20, 29 and 30 have been reserved for women (ST). Similarly 6 wards – 9, 22, 24, 36, 40 and 41 have been reserved for OBC women.

Out of 25 unreserved wards, 13 wards- 1, 2, 5, 7, 10, 12, 18, 23, 32, 33, 37, 39 and 43 have been reserved for women, while 12 wards - 4, 11, 13, 14, 15, 16, 21, 27, 31, 35, 42 and 45 are open for all.

The officials further said that out of 15 words in Porsa Municipal Council, four wards have been reserved for SC category, while 3 wards have been kept for OBC. The ward number-13 and 14 have been reserved for women belonging to scheduled caste category, while ward number 6 and 8 have been reserved for SC open category. Similarly, 2 wards-3 and 11 have been reserved for OBC women and ward-15 for OBC open category.

In Porsa, out of 8 unreserved wards, 4 wards – 2, 5, 7 and 12 have been reserved for women and 4 wards– 1, 9, 10 and 4 are open for.

Similarly, out of 18 wards of Sabalgarh Municipal Council, 2 wards – 12 and 13 were reserved for SC category women and ward – 1 was for SC open category. Similarly, wards – 4, 14 and 15 were reserved for OBC women and wards – 17 and 18 were reserved for OBC open category. Out of 10 unreserved wards, wards – 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10 were reserved for women and wards – 2, 3, 5, 11 and 16 were kept open for all.

Out of 18 wards of Ambah Municipal Council, 2 wards – 10 and 11 have been reserved for SC women and ward – 17 for SC open category. Similarly, wards – 7, 13 and 15 have been reserved for OBC women and wards – 1 and 18 for OBC open category. Out of 10 unreserved wards, five wards – 2, 5, 9, 14 and 16 have been reserved for women, rest of the words- 3, 4, 6, 8 and 12 are open for all.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 11:50 PM IST