Morena: Application for state-level sports scholarship till May 31

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Sports and Youth Welfare Department of Madhya Pradesh has invited applications for state level sports scholarship. May 31 is the last day for submitting the application.

According to information, the players who have won medals in authorised state level championships organised between April, 2021 and March, 2022, are eligible to apply for the scholarship.

The gold medalists will be given Rs 10000, while Rs 8000 to silver medalists and Rs 6000 to bronze medalists, respectively. A detailed guideline and rules are available on Sports and Youth Welfare Department’s website.

Published on: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 11:37 PM IST