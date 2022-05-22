Morena: CM Chouhan Home Minister Mishra pay tribute to Justice's mother

Morena: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday reached Jaura town in Morena district to pay tributes to mothers of Supreme Court’s Judge Justice Jitendra Maheshwari. Justice Maheshwari’s mother, who was 97, passed away a couple of weeks ago.

Chouhan said that he had seen a video of Justice Maheshwari’s mother singing Bhajan during a family function at the age of 97. “She was a great human being. I pay homage at her feet,” Chouhan said.

State Home Minister Narottam Mishra was accompanying the CM and he also paid tribute to the departed soul.

CM reached jaura by helicopter from Gwalior. He was received by President of Minorities and Backward Classes Development Corporation, Raghuraj Kanshana, BJP District President Yogeshpal Gupta and other public representatives.

IG Chambal Rajesh Chawla, Collector Morena B Karthikeyan, District Panchayat CEO Roshan Kumar, Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Bagri and other administrative and police officials were also present.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 12:40 AM IST