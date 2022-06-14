Morena: Mayoral candidates launch campaign in triangular fight

Representative pic |

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Soon after the BJP announced the name of its candidates for the post of Moyar for Morena Municipal Corporation, the discussion in the political circle of the district started that it would be a triangular fight.

While Sharda Rajendra Solanki is contesting for the mayor on Congress ticket, Meena Mukesh Jatav will be BJP candidate, whereas Mamta Maurya is BSP candidate.

The candidates of trio leading political parties of the district have claimed that they would work for the construction of quality roads and better traffic in the town on priority basis.

According to information, around 2 lakh votes will cast their franchise in 47 wards of Morena Municipal Corporation.

Notably, the husband of Meena Jatav, Mukesh Jatav is one of the oldest BJP workers in the district and is said to have supporters of top leadership. He is also considered as one of the close aides of union minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

As soon as the BJP announced the list, candidate Meena Jatav garlanded the statues of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar and Deendayal Upadhyay.

Similarly, BSP candidate Mamta Maurya is known as the firebrand leader of the party. She is said to have his supporters in all wards of the corporation. She was elected as vice-president of the district panchayat at a young age. She was a member of the district panchayat from Sabalgarh ward. Presently, being a member of Morena District Advocates Association, she is practising at Morena district court.

Political analysts of the district, too, believe that it will be a triangular fight for the mayor as Sharda Rajendra Solanki is also considered to be a good candidate for Congress party.

Read Also Bhopal: LoP approaches SEC against Morena and Bhind collectors over violation of MCC