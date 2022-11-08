Morena: Journalist’s daughter robbed of valuables worth Rs 1.45L

e-Paper Get App
FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, November 08, 2022, 10:38 PM IST
Representatine Image |
Morena (Madhya Pradesh): The Sabalgarh police have registered a case against two bike-borne men on charges of robbing the daughter of a well-known journalist, police said on Tuesday. The police added that the stolen valuables are worth Rs 1.45 lakh.

Talking to media, Sabalagarh police officials stated that the complainant had been identified as Suraksha Gupta, daughter of senior journalist Dwarika Prasad Gupta. Suraksha, in her complaint, told police that she had been to the goldsmith’s shop along with her brother Shubham.

When they were returning home on their two-wheeler and reached MS Road locality, two masked men arrived on a bike and hit their two-wheeler from behind.

Shubham, who was riding a two-wheeler, failed to maintain a balance due to the sudden and unexpected crash, while the masked men snatched Suraksha’s purse and fled. The brother-sister duo followed the accused for some distance but failed to keep up with bike’s speed.

The duo then approached Sabalagarh police who launched a probe into the matter. The purse contained valuables worth Rs 1.45 lakh, police said, quoting Suraksha’s statement.

