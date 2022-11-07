Morena: Woman dies at home, kin allege murder

Representative Image

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A married woman residing in Sabalgarh was found dead at her house on Sunday, the police said.

The police added that the deceased woman’s husband, as well as other in-laws were nowhere to be found after the incident, after which a probe has been launched in the case.

As per the statements of the police, the deceased has been identified as Varsha, a resident of Simrauda village, who had been married to Prem Singh Rawat, resident of Rahu village of Sabalgarh. The kin of the deceased told the police that the couple got married 8 years ago. Prem was posted as a jail police inspector.

The kin of the deceased alleged that after Prem’s appointment as an inspector, he and his family began harassing and assaulting Varsha.

Brother of the deceased, Rahul, told the police that a few days before Varsha’s death, he observed several injuries and bruises on various parts of Varsha’s body. The kin said she was killed and have demanded a fair probe in the case.

A probe has been launched in the matter to ascertain the exact reason behind the death, the police said.