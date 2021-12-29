Morena: Isha of Chambal clinches silver at Asian Powerlifting Championship

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): The notion of discouraging daughters in Chambal seems to be breaking down after Isha clinches the silver medal for India in the Asian Powerlifting Championship being held in Istanbul, Turkey.

Chambal's daughter Isha, representing India in the 84 kg weight category in the senior category, won four silver medals for the country and wrote Morena's name in golden letters.

Morena Powerlifting Secretary Arun Sharma informed that Isha won a silver medal for India in Asian Powerlifting Championship held from 23 to 30 December.

Notably, Isha Singh is the first girl from Chambal who has won a medal in the Senior Asian Powerlifting Championship.

Even before this, Isha has proved her performance in national powerlifting. Isha has been the best lifter of Madhya Pradesh for 3 consecutive years in Madhya Pradesh.

When asked the story of her struggle, Isha said, "I completed my primary education from Morena and joined the job of an air hostess in Delhi but my mind was to go into sports. I left the job and came back home and started preparing for weight lifting. Family and society started pressuring me to get married. I stuck to my insistence and my parents also gave their consent."

"After four years of hard work, today I have won a silver medal in powerlifting championship. I am a little unhappy with my performance as I was expecting gold. I would definitely like to say that daughters can do everything if they want."

