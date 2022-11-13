Morena: India is world leader in agricultural production, says Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar

FP Photo

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A programme was organised on the last day of farmers’ fair. At the programme, Union Agricultural Minister Narendra Singh Tomar laid the foundation stone for schemes to develop the agriculture sector.

Additionally, a farm is being prepared by National Seed Corporation in Chambal's 800-hectare ravines. The government has kept a provision of Rs 10,000 crore for setting up food processing units and Rs 500 crore for beekeeping. Many schemes have been provided with new technology to make farmers self-reliant. The loan amount of Rs 25,000 available on the Kisan Credit Card has now been increased to Rs 4 lakh. Many schemes are being implemented to improve soil health.

While addressing the farmers, Minister Tomar said, "The results of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to increase production in agriculture and double the income of farmers are now visible. Due to excellent work done by the country's agricultural scientists and technical experts, cultivation is being done on rocky land. Crops that require less water are being prepared by inventing new varieties of crops of paddy and sugarcane that require more water.”

Tomar added, “India leads in agricultural production in the world. Schemes will generate employment in the village. The government is providing 50% concession to buy drones.”

On occasion, Khajuraho MP and state BJP president Vishnu Datt Sharma, Madhya Pradesh Agriculture Minister Kamal Patel, Horticulture Minister Bharat Singh Kushwaha, and others were present.

In the end, MP Urja Vikas Nigam Limited Chairman Giriraj Dandotiya expressed gratitude to the farmers. On this occasion, Chambal Divisional Commissioner Deepak Singh, Collector Ankit Asthana, Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Bagri, ADM Narottam Bhargava and other officers were present.