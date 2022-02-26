Morena: Gamblers beat up cop, land at police station

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Gamblers beat a police constable in Kukthari village under Porsa police station on Saturday when the cops tried to arrest them, sources said.

On getting information that gambling was going on in the farmlands of Kukthari village, a police team rushed to the spot.

As soon as the gamblers saw the police party they began to run away but the cops caught hold of two gamblers.

Meanwhile, a constable Puspendra Singh Tomar chased two gamblers and caught hold of them.

The accomplices of the gamblers also rushed to the spot and took Tomar to a room where they beat him up.

Tomar, however, managed to wriggle out of the clutches of the criminals.

The police team arrested the gamblers and registered a case against them.

A video of the incident went viral on social media. The police also confiscated Rs 2,470 from the gamblers’ possession.

39 cartons of liquor, cars seized

The police found 39 cartons of liquor in two different luxury cars late Friday night, official sources said on Saturday.

According to reports, a luxury car bringing liquor from Rajasthan for sale in Morena turned turtle on the National Highway number 3 Masoodpur square in the Saraichhaula area.

On getting information, a police team rushed to the spot, and when they searched the vehicle they did not find anyone in it, but the car was filled with cartons of liquor.

The police said that the liquor was being brought from Dhaulpur in Rajasthan, and that just as the car turned turtle, the passengers ran away with a few cartons of liquor.

Similarly, as car carrying ten cartons of liquor was going to Tairni village but the police seized the liquor and the car. The driver and other persons sitting in the car ran away jumping out of the vehicle.

The police identified the vehicle owner, a resident of Kukthari village. The cost of the vehicles and that the liquor is Rs 700,000, the police said.

