Morena: Cops detain youth standing outside exam centre

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A copy cat was caught on the first day of the class-12 examinations of MP Board on Thursday, official sources said.

The student was taking the examination as a private candidate. Out of 907 candidates did not take examinations at various centres in the district.

The examinations were peacefully conducted with the help of the district administration and the police.

A youth was caught outside an examination centre in Porsa, after which a few people created a ruckus.

The issue was, however, solved, and the police did not take any action against the youth.

Because of the strict vigil by the police and the district administration, the students reached the examination centres on time.

Out of 80 examination centres set up in Morena 56 are sensitive ones. As many as 20, 341 candidates have registered themselves but 19, 434 took the examination on Thursday.

A team of the district administration inspected each examination centre. In-charge collector and chief executive officer of the district Panchayat Roshan Kumar, additional district magistrate Narottam Bhargava and district education officer Subhash Sharma led different teams which inspected the examination centres.

Tehsilder of Porsa, Naresh Sharma, questioned a youth who was standing outside an examination centre.

As the youth failed to give any reason for standing there, Sharma handed him over to the Porsa police.

On getting information about the youthís detention, a large number of his friends created a ruckus and blocked traffic.

The road blockade continued for one hour. The police and the agitators settled the issue and released the detained youth.

The police told the youths that nobody should stand outside any examination centres without any reason. Nor should anyone try to enter an examination centre.

The agitators agreed to what the police said and, after that, their friend was released.

11 centres set up in Seoni Malwa

MP Board examinations for the students of class-12 began at 11 centres in Seoni-Malwa development block. Out of 1812 candidates, 1787 students took the examination. The first day of the examination passed off peacefully and there was no incident of copying anywhere, official sources said.

228 candidates take exams at Ganj Basoda

The MP Board examinations began amidst tight security on Thursday and 228 students took the examinations at the higher secondary school in Pathari. One student was absent. There were 17 observers to oversee the examination, sources said.

Published on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 01:01 AM IST