Every drop counts: Recurring leaks, an everyday phenomenon in Bhopal

BHOPAL: Water supply in a large area of the capital city is frequently getting affected due to recurring damage to the Kolar and Kerwa pipelines.

Bhopal Municipal Corporation had cut off water supply in several areas on Tuesday and Wednesday to carry out repair work on the main pipeline at Mandakini Square and Nayapura.

Nevertheless, after the repair works were done, the pipeline cracked again on Wednesday evening flooding the building around and the streets, disrupting the traffic movement.

The situation was managed on Thursday when a team of BMC rushed to repair it, again. Water flowed throughout the night in the area, said the locals.

Water supply pipeline got damaged near Mandakini Square | FP

The line leakage affected water supply in several areas on Thursday too. Pressure remained low in the areas that received water.

A local, Bharti Sharma, told Free Press, “We woke up today morning to flooded roads and shops, especially those below the road level. The shopkeepers were all busy pumping out water from their shops in basements. My child had to go to take his board exam and there was no place he could step on without splashing the water.”

“We have grown accustomed to the leaks in the pipelines. Wastage of water has become an everyday phenomenon here,” she added.

Damaged water supply pipeline near Nayapura | FP

Superintendent engineer in charge (water works), AR Pawar, said, “The leakage did not happen at the spot that we had repaired on Wednesday. The pipeline is now very old and we are working on installing the new pipeline now. Problems will be solved within a month.”

BMC is working on laying a new pipeline, replacing the old cement pipes across the city. The cement pipeline is 31 years old and has become dilapidated. It bursts even with little pressure when water is released to fill the overhead tank. Earlier too, the pipeline from Kerwa Dam near Bimakunj burst due to digging. A 10-feet-high water fountain erupted following breach in the pipeline leaving the shops in the area flooded.

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 10:47 PM IST