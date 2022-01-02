Morena: Frost occurs when wind stops, sky remains clear

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Severe cold waves may damage crops, said agricultural scientists on Sunday.

They said that when the temperature goes below five degrees Celsius, there is frost, which affects the crops.

If the air goes below freezing point, if the wind stops at noon, if the sky remains clear and if the wind stops in the middle of the night, there are possibilities of frost, they said.

Most of the time there is frost at the end of the night, they said, adding that if the cold wind continues to blow, there is usually no frost.

If the wind stops, and the sky is clear, there will be frost which damages the crops, they said.

In such a situation, the crops should be irrigated to save the crops from frost, they further said.

Besides, the temperature of the farmland will also go up between 0.5 degree Celsius and two degrees Celsius, they said.

The plants kept in a nursery are damaged because of frost, so they should be covered with a plastic wrapper.

Published on: Sunday, January 02, 2022, 11:34 PM IST