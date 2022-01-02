Bhopal: Free Covid treatment under scheme, says CM Shivraj at State Crisis Management Committee Meet

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said Covid will be treated under Mukhya Mantri Covid Upchar Yojana free of cost. State government is making arrangements for 25,000 beds in private hospitals and 31,000 beds in government hospitals. The chief minister was addressing state crisis management committee meeting here on Sunday.

ìThere is adequate stock of medicines in one month. And if need arises, there will be more stock. State Government has fixed rate, so health department should ensure rate capping. Private hospitals will not be able to charge high,î Chouhan added.

According to chief minister, there will be home isolation at large scale as 3rd wave is not severe, so more patients will be allowed home isolation. Rapid response team with the help of mobile medical teams and fever clinics will shift Covid patients to their houses for isolation.

Issuing further directives, Chouhan said hospitals and Covid care centres should be upgraded at block level while Covid command centre should be properly functional at district level to ensure tele-consultation facilities for those in home isolation.

The crisis management committee has been asked to monitor situation from state level to panchayat and ward level for proper testing. All NGOs, spiritual leaders and other volunteers organisations will be pressed into service to raise awareness among people.

According to chief minister, CT scan machines have been installed in 29 districts while 80 scan machines have been installed in government hospitals. Fever clinics will be revived in all districts.

Additional chief secretary (health) Mohammed Suleman said 188 oxygen plants are functional. In all, 30,000 oxygen cylinders have been made available. ìWe have appointed 1,000 regular doctors, 6,500 nurses and 1625 ANMs in government hospitals.

Published on: Sunday, January 02, 2022, 10:08 PM IST