Morena: Everyone's participation is necessary in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign – CEO, zila panchayat

Representative Image |

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): District Panchayat CEO Roshan Kumar Singh has said that the “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign is being run by the state government. In this campaign all the local bodies’ officers, employees and students associated with the education department have a special contribution.

For this, a team has been formed to collect the Tricolour at the district level. Apart from this, responsibilities have also been given for distribution.

The CEO of the district panchayat said students in schools and colleges should take part in activities like essay, speech, debate competition, rally, jingle etc. to spread the message among the people that from August 11 to 17, "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign may be celebrated.

101 PONDS

As per the instructions of the government, 101 ponds have been constructed in Morena district. Adequate amounts of water have also been collected in the ponds. In this regard, Roshan Kumar Singh, CEO, zila panchayat directed all the janpad CEOs and officers of the department of fisheries and horticulture to get water chestnut, fish seed in the ponds, so that people get employment. At the same time, a sufficient amount of water has been collected in the ponds. Thus, water for drinking and irrigation and also for animals is available in sufficient amounts.