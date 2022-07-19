Morena: COVID-19 vaccination campaign organised at Saraswati Shishu Mandir

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A vaccination and booster dose awareness programme was organised by Jan Shiksha Sansthan at Saraswati Shishu Mandir higher secondary school in Shiksha Nagar on Monday.

Dr Padmesh Upadhyay, District Incharge of Covid-19 Vaccination and District Tuberculosis Officer was the chief guest while Rajesh Goswami, principal of the school, was special guest.

On the occasion, officers of Jan Shikshan Sansthan Naval Kishore, Programme Officer Girraj Dandotia, Rajat Kushwaha and approximately 300 students were present.

Dr Upadhyay said, “The most effective way to prevent coronavirus is to get the vaccine and booster dose. There is no need to panic about the side effects of the vaccine.”

He added that the side effects of vaccines show that vaccines are effectively working in the body, which include fatigue, headache, muscle aches, and fever.

Dr Padmanesh said no one should be careless, even after taking the booster dose one has to be careful against Omicron's new sub-variant.