Morena: Congressmen alleges BJP of rigs at polling stations, clash with BJP candidate supporters

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Ruckus and unrest continued at several polling stations throughout the day in the second phase of the urban body elections in Morena.

Supporters of the BJP-Congress candidate clashed at polling station number 322, Chambal Colony. Local voters and police personnel on duty intervened and drove everyone away.

A scuffle was also reported in Ward 40 and Barokhar polling station here.

The Collector and the SP reached the spot and on their instructions, the miscreants were driven away.

In the midst of voting, Congress leaders gheraoed the SP office allegedly alleging the district police administration is getting votes in favor of the BJP.

"There is no fair polling in the city. Congress-dedicated voters were being harassed. The administration is helping BJP workers to get bogus voting done. No officers were picking up their phones," alleged the Congressmen.

The party also wrote to the Election Commission complaining of rigs at several polling stations.

Notably, Morena reported 58 percent voting till 3 pm; while other districts reported 68 in Sabalgarh Municipality, 72 in Kailaras Nagar Parishad, 68 in Jora Municipal Council, and 72 in Vanmore Municipal Council, and 79 percent in Jhundpura Municipal Council.

About 14,704 out of 45,080 voters cast votes in Kailaras Nagar Panchayat while Sabalgarh municipality saw 22,031 out of 30,090 voters exercising their franchise.

