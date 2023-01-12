Money laundering: Arrest warrant issued against builder

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Special court of District and Sessions Court, Bhopal, has issued an arrest warrant against builder Raghavendra Singh Tomar in connection with ongoing money laundering case against the sacked IAS couple Joshi under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). ED (Enforcement Directorate) investigation revealed that Tomar also had links with the Joshis. The court of Special Judge Dharmendra Tada has ordered Tomar to appear in court on January 16, according to government advocates.

The case pertains to the ongoing money laundering case against the sacked IAS couple Joshi. ED investigation revealed that Tomar also had links with the Joshi couple. Two years ago in August 2020, benami properties worth Rs 1k crore was unearthed in Income Tax (IT) raid from Raghvendra Singh. IT team had disclosed that Raghvendra Singh owns stadium, flats, plots and other properties. The raids were conducted after a complaint received by the Enforcement Directorate in 2019 and was forwarded to the Income Tax department for investigation.

Government pleader (GP) PN Rajput said, ‘The special court constituted for ED cases has issued arrest warrant for builder Tomar in connection with the ongoing money laundering case under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against IAS couple Joshi.’

According to information, Tomar runs Messrs Faith Cricket Club in Bhopal. ED's probe revealed that Tomar too had links with the Joshi family. In March 2021, the ED attached assets worth around Rs 1.49 crore of the Joshi couple during the money laundering probe. Retired IAS officer Arvind Joshi, who was sacked after finding benami assets worth Rs 350 crore in the IT raid, has passed away. There was also an investigation against him in the ED.

