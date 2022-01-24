Mhow: Man booked for forcing woman to convert for marriage using objectionable pics

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man was booked for allegedly forcing a 25-year-old married woman to convert and marry him after blackmailing her with objectionable photographs, a police official said on Monday.

Asif Yousuf Sheikh, a resident of Mhow town near here, had clicked the victim's photographs without her knowledge and was threatening to circulate them if she did not convert to Islam and marry him, the official said.

"As per the complaint filed in Mhow police station, the accused had also taken money from her. The complainant said Sheikh was a friend of her husband," he said.

A case under IPC section 384 (extortion) and relevant sections of Madhya Pradesh Religious Freedom Act (2021) has been registered, though the accused has not been arrested as yet as a probe into the matter was underway, said Mhow police station in charge Kuldeep Khatri

Published on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 05:50 PM IST