Mental Health: 60% cases diagnosed among city youths are of anxiety & depression

Representative Image | Pixabay

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Out of 10 cases of mental health problems in youths in the city, six are related to anxiety and depression, say psychiatrists.

Anxiety and depression account for 60 to 70% of the cases that come in each day from youths aged 20 to 40 in the city. Along with anxiety and depression, mood disorders and adjustment disorders are also common among youth.

Similarly, comorbidities are ubiquitous in mental health disorders, and in many cases, many other disorders like mood disorders, adjustment disorder, bipolar disorder, substance abuse, alcoholism, relationship-related issues, and online, gadget, and internet addiction overlap each other in diagnosis. According to psychiatrists, around 20 to 30% of mental health issues are comorbid, as there are multiple diagnoses.

Psychiatrists say:

Dr.Satyakant Trivedi, a consultant psychiatrist, said, "Anxiety disorder and depression are the most commonly diagnosed mental health issues amongst youth. Under the umbrella of anxiety and depression, many other disorders like mood disorders and adjustment disorders are also common. In around 20 to 30% of mental health issues comorbid as multiple diagnoses are there."

Dr Ruma Bhattacharya, a consultant psychiatrist, said, "Dominantly, the most cases that we come across amongst youth are of mood swings, anxiety issues, adjustment disorders, substance abuse, relationship issues, and alcoholism." "We also get cases of online and gaming addiction too."

Dr. Vaibhav Dubey, a psychiatrist, said, “Anxiety and depression are the most common diagnoses among youth. Along with this, there are sometimes many underlying disorders, like adjustment disorders, which contribute to someone’s anxiety or depression.

Rahul Sharma, a consultant clinical psychologist, said, "Here, we mostly get adjustment disorder-related issues amongst youth. From lack of adjustment within the family or with a peer group, everything contributes to someone’s mental health."