e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiWATCH: 70-year-old mentally unstable man rescued from edge of 22nd floor of Kandivali highrise

WATCH: 70-year-old mentally unstable man rescued from edge of 22nd floor of Kandivali highrise

The said person was found in an unconscious condition in a sitting position on the parapet wall.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, March 05, 2023, 09:20 PM IST
article-image
WATCH: 70-year-old mentally unstable man rescued from edge of 22nd floor of Kandivali highrise |

One mentally unstable man aged about 70 years was rescued from the parapet wall of the 22nd floor of the Kandivali highrise.

As per the information by Fire Brigade, the man climbed on the safety wall about 4 feet and descended on the parapet wall about 6 feet deep on the 22nd refugee floor of a 32-storeyed building.

The said person was found in an unconscious condition in a sitting position on the parapet wall. He was rescued safely by firemen using safety harnesses, rope and various tools by descending on the parapet wall.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: 70-year-old mentally unstable man rescued from edge of 22nd floor of Kandivali highrise

WATCH: 70-year-old mentally unstable man rescued from edge of 22nd floor of Kandivali highrise

Mumbai: D Ward undertakes pilot project to segregate 100% waste at source

Mumbai: D Ward undertakes pilot project to segregate 100% waste at source

Thane: 4 held for attacking firm manager with iron rods

Thane: 4 held for attacking firm manager with iron rods

Mumbai: Woman duped of ₹1.37 lakh through fake matrimonial profile

Mumbai: Woman duped of ₹1.37 lakh through fake matrimonial profile

Thane police to deploy 4,033 police personnel to ensure smooth celebration of Holi; check guidelines

Thane police to deploy 4,033 police personnel to ensure smooth celebration of Holi; check guidelines