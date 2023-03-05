WATCH: 70-year-old mentally unstable man rescued from edge of 22nd floor of Kandivali highrise |

One mentally unstable man aged about 70 years was rescued from the parapet wall of the 22nd floor of the Kandivali highrise.

As per the information by Fire Brigade, the man climbed on the safety wall about 4 feet and descended on the parapet wall about 6 feet deep on the 22nd refugee floor of a 32-storeyed building.

The said person was found in an unconscious condition in a sitting position on the parapet wall. He was rescued safely by firemen using safety harnesses, rope and various tools by descending on the parapet wall.

WATCH: 70-year-old man with intellectual disability rescued from parapet wall of 22nd floor of #Kandivali highrise.#Mumbai pic.twitter.com/JyOLikuyTk — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) March 5, 2023