Maharashtra Police Bust Fake Currency Racket, Two Held From Sidhi District

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Maharashtra police have busted a fake currency racket and arrested one person from Satna district and two from Sidhi district, police officials said on Sunday.

Police in Nagpur recovered fake notes having face value of Rs 48,000, an official said. The first arrest was made at Kalmeshwar near Nagpur city on August 10 following which two others were arrested.

"Pravin Patel, 21, from Sidhi district was nabbed from Gondkhairi near Nagpur as he was found carrying fake notes of Rs 100 denomination having face value of Rs 48,700, " the official of Nagpur Rural police told media persons. During interrogation, Patel revealed names of two others.

Accordingly, Dhiraj Dinesh Tiwari (28) from Satna district and Akash Annapurna Prasad Pandey (21) from Sidhi district were arrested. During the probe, police found that Pandey, who holds diploma in computers, had lost Rs 1.5 lakh in online gambling.

He met Tiwari and together they hatched a conspiracy to print fake notes using Pandey's computer skills, the police said. Pandey was promised 30 per cent commission for the task. They started printing and circulating counterfeit notes, they said. Accused circulated counterfeit notes in Nagpur. Further investigation is on.