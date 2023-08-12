Bhopal: Book Vindhya Ki Beti Muhawaro Se Jhalakti Mamta Released | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Late wife of former chief minister Arjun Singh, Saroj Kumari was my sister and it is a proud moment to release the book ‘Vindhya Ki Beti Muhawaro, Se Jhalakti Mamta’, said former chief minister Kamal Nath at a function here on Saturday.

The contents of the book were written by Saroj Kumari. It has been compiled by her daughter Veena Singh.

Ex-CM Nath shared several memories of Arjun Singh and his wife Saroj Kumari in his address. “I did not have any intention to contest Lok Sabha elections but he called me at his residence.

Saroj Kumari suddenly came and said that I have to contest Lok Sabha elections. She said she has talked to Indira Gandhi and Sanjay Gandhi. I was shocked by their decision but I couldn’t say anything. That election was my first election. I called her Bindaji”.

He added that during the election campaign Saroj Kumari stayed in Chhindwara for three weeks and worked till late night.

He said that that his house and Arjun Singh's house were closely located in New Delhi. “Arjun Singh's contribution to development of Madhya Pradesh was due to inspiration of Binda ji. When Arjun Singh's health deteriorated, Bindaji was a pillar of strength,” Nath added.