 Bhopal: Book Vindhya Ki Beti Muhawaro Se Jhalakti Mamta Released
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Book Vindhya Ki Beti Muhawaro Se Jhalakti Mamta Released

Bhopal: Book Vindhya Ki Beti Muhawaro Se Jhalakti Mamta Released

The contents of the book were written by Saroj Kumari. It has been compiled by her daughter Veena Singh.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, August 12, 2023, 11:11 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal: Book Vindhya Ki Beti Muhawaro Se Jhalakti Mamta Released | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Late wife of former chief minister Arjun Singh, Saroj Kumari was my sister and it is a proud moment to release the book ‘Vindhya Ki Beti Muhawaro, Se Jhalakti Mamta’, said former chief minister Kamal Nath at a function here on Saturday.

The contents of the book were written by Saroj Kumari. It has been compiled by her daughter Veena Singh.

Ex-CM Nath shared several memories of Arjun Singh and his wife Saroj Kumari in his address. “I did not have any intention to contest Lok Sabha elections but he called me at his residence.

Read Also
MP Viral Video: BJP Leader Asks Muslims To Let Go Off Voting, If They Do Not Want To Vote For BJP
article-image

Saroj Kumari suddenly came and said that I have to contest Lok Sabha elections. She said she has talked to Indira Gandhi and Sanjay Gandhi. I was shocked by their decision but I couldn’t say anything. That election was my first election. I called her Bindaji”.

He added that during the election campaign Saroj Kumari stayed in Chhindwara for three weeks and worked till late night.

He said that that his house and Arjun Singh's house were closely located in New Delhi. “Arjun Singh's contribution to development of Madhya Pradesh was due to inspiration of Binda ji. When Arjun Singh's health deteriorated, Bindaji was a pillar of strength,” Nath added.

Read Also
Indore: ‘Vindhya Ki Beti Muhawaro…’ To Be Unveiled Tomorrow
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Kabir’s Couplets, Lehengi Dance Held Under Sambhavna

Bhopal: Kabir’s Couplets, Lehengi Dance Held Under Sambhavna

Held: Five Women Involved In Flesh Trade At Spa Centre In Trilanga

Held: Five Women Involved In Flesh Trade At Spa Centre In Trilanga

Bhopal Municipal Corporation Respondent In Half A Dozen Petitions Pending With NGT

Bhopal Municipal Corporation Respondent In Half A Dozen Petitions Pending With NGT

Bhopal Municipal Corporation Catches 45 Stray Cattle After Collector’s Order

Bhopal Municipal Corporation Catches 45 Stray Cattle After Collector’s Order

Bhopal: Book Vindhya Ki Beti Muhawaro Se Jhalakti Mamta Released

Bhopal: Book Vindhya Ki Beti Muhawaro Se Jhalakti Mamta Released