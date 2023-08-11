Indore: ‘Vindhya Ki Beti Muhawaro…’ To Be Unveiled Tomorrow

FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former Chief Minister Kamal Nath will unveil the book ‘Vindhya Ki Beti:Muhawaro Se Jhalakti Mamta’ written by former CM Arjun Singh’s wife Saroj Kumari on Saturday, Veena Singh, the daughter of ex-CM Arjun Singh told media persons here on Thursday.

Veena Singh shared the memories of her late father and mother in the press meet. She said that her mother was a great personality, but she kept herself aloof from people.

She added that her mother had written a book which is having 151 proverbs, which can be used in the language and it will enhance the language. She added that her mother’s nickname was Bittan, she was addressed with the name by her maternal grandfather.

The then administrator MN Buch was their neighbours and when he came to know about the name, he appreciated it. Later when he (Buch) constructed a market he named it Bittan Market. She asked not to spell Bitthal Market, because it is Bittan Market.

