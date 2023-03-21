 Bhopal: BMC puts a lock on Bittan Market Dussehra Maidan
Bhopal: BMC puts a lock on Bittan Market Dussehra Maidan

Earlier the ground was under Capital Project Administration (CPA) but now it comes under PWD.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, March 21, 2023, 12:36 AM IST
FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC), on Monday, locked the main gate of Bittan Market Dussehra Maidan  ‘Priyadarshani Mela and Event Ground’ on non-payment of Rs 57.67 lakh dues. Earlier the ground was under Capital Project Administration  (CPA) but now it comes under PWD.  While a sum of Rs 7.67  lakh is due against ground, Rs 50 lakh is due on CPA office building. BMC Zonal Officer Shailesh Chouhan said, “Today, we have put a lock on the main gate of Bittan Market  Dussehra   Maidan as BMC has to recover Rs 57.67 lakh from ground and CPA office building. Ground  was earlier under CPA.” CPA, which was established in 1960, was trifurcated in March 2022 into Public Works Department (PWD), Forest Department and Bhopal Gas Tragedy Relief and Rehabilitation Department.  

