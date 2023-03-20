Bhopal: CM calls survey meet after Cong MLA reaches Vidhan Sabha with rain-wrecked crops

A farmer checking his crop damaged by unseasonal rain and hailstorm. | FP

Bhopal: In view of untimely heavy rainfall and hailstorms in parts of MP, Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has instructed the officials to properly conduct the survey of the damaged crops.

Chouhan took the meeting of the officials at CM house, here on Monday. The move comes after the Congress MLA Kunal Choudhary reached the state assembly with the damaged crops. In the past few days, heavy rains and hailstorms have damaged the crops of around 20 districts.

The CM asked the survey team to include the officials of agriculture department and rural development with the revenue department.

After conducting the survey the list should be displayed at the panchayat office. In case of any farmer has a problem, their claimed should be noted, the CM said.

The loss will be managed through the provisions mentioned in RBC 6 /4. If any livestock had lost its life, the compensation will be given to the person by the state government.

The survey work will be continue till March 25th .

