Madrasas Operational Across The State To Be Inspected Thoroughly: CM Chouhan

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): “All the madrasas operational across the state will be inspected thoroughly. Strict action will be taken against the ones who are indulging in activities that demean the Indian culture. An FIR has been registered against the school in Damoh for religious conversion offence”, said state Chief Minister (CM) Chouhan in his statements to media-persons during his visit to Morena on Thursday. CM Chouhan had been to Morena on Thursday to attend a wedding.

In his interaction with the media, CM Chouhan said that no such acts will be tolerated that besmirch the Indian culture. When asked about the open borewells across the state, he said that strict action is being taken against the ones who are leaving the borewells open. He also expressed grief over the two-and-a-half-year-old girl Srishti who died after falling into a borewell in Sehore on Tuesday.

On his visit to Morena, CM Chouhan was accompanied by Union minister for agriculture, Narendra Singh Tomar. The duo was welcomed by the district administration and the police.

After this, the duo attended the wedding of the son of Murarilaal Sharma, who has been in charge of the CM’s security from the past 25 years. After attending the ceremony, CM Chouhan left for Shivpuri.