 Madhya Pradesh's Damoh Will Be Developed As Tourist Centre, Says CM Mohan Yadav
During the programme, the CM transferred Rs 1,934.71 crore into the accounts of Ladli Behnas and beneficiaries of social security pension and Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, October 05, 2024, 10:43 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh's Damoh Will Be Developed As Tourist Centre, Says CM Mohan Yadav | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said Damoh has vast potential of tourism and it will be developed as a tourist centre. The CM was addressing a Women’s Convention in Singrampur village of Damoh district on Saturday. During the programme, he transferred Rs 1,934.71 crore into the accounts of Ladli Behnas and beneficiaries of social security pension and Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana.

He also inaugurated the Ayushman Card Scheme for elderly people above 70 years of age. Moreover, he laid foundation stone and dedicated development works of Rs 5.47 crore. Remembering Rani Durgawati on her 500th birth anniversary, he said it is a matter of happiness for him that alone in Damoh district, there are 2.5 lakh Ladli Behnas.

article-image

He added that the PM has announced One Nation One Election and now women will get 33 per cent reservation in Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha. This arrangement will increase the importance of women.

They will bring good governance and development, Yadav added. Stating that Ken-Betwa Link Project is going to prove a boon to the farmers of Bundelkhand, he said that the government was committed for the welfare of farmers. He also did a slew of announcements for the development of Damoh.

