Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Pays Tribute To Rani Durgavati On Her 500th Birth Anniversary

MP CM Mohan Yadav | X

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): To celebrate the 500th birth anniversary of Rani Durgavati, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is holding the state cabinet meeting at Rani Durgavati Wildlife Sanctuary in Damoh district on Saturday and all the arrangements are in place for the same.

Along with the cabinet meeting, several other programs, including public gathering will also be organised here. CM Yadav will also transfer the monthly aid to the beneficiaries of Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojanas and funds of other schemes as well on the occasion.

आज दमोह जिले के सिंग्रामपुर में शौर्य एवं साहस की प्रतिमूर्ति, वीरांगना रानी दुर्गावती जी की प्रतिमा पर पुष्पांजलि अर्पित कर नमन किया।



मातृभूमि के प्रति आपका अविस्मरणीय त्याग और बलिदान सदैव भारतीय इतिहास के स्वर्णिम पृष्ठों में अंकित रहेगा, जो हमें राष्ट्र सेवा के लिए निरंतर… pic.twitter.com/4ZCEwBYFjx — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) October 5, 2024

After the programs, CM Yadav along with ministers is further scheduled to visit the fort of Rani Durgavati, which is famous as Singorgarh Fort and the historical places related to Rani Durgavati, including the Nidan Falls surrounded by dense forests of Singrampur near the Rani Durgavati Wildlife Sanctuary in the district.

CM Yadav extended greetings on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Rani Durgavati and said that they decided to hold a cabinet meeting in Singrampur, the first capital of such a great ruler to make her birth anniversary memorable.

#WATCH | Damoh, Madhya Pradesh: Arrangements in place ahead of the state cabinet meeting scheduled to be held in Rani Durgavati Wildlife Sanctuary under the chairmanship of CM Mohan Yadav. pic.twitter.com/3kfiVviBSv — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) October 5, 2024

"Today is the birth anniversary of Rani Durgavati. I extend my heartfelt greetings to the people of the state. Even today, people get inspiration from the work of such a great ruler and the entire nation feels proud of her. She never feared anyone and fought bravely with everyone. Therefore, today I have decided that we are going to hold our cabinet meeting in Singrampur, the first capital of such a great ruler. The idea behind this is to make the birth anniversary of Rani Durgavati unforgettable and to take a decision in the public interest of the Bundelkhand region," CM Yadav told ANI.