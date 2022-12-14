Madhya Pradesh: Zila panchayat CEO inspects cowsheds in villages of Narmadapuram

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): After receiving orders from Narmadapuram collector Neeraj Kumar Singh, Chief executive officer (CEO) of Narmadapuram Zila panchayat, Sojaan Singh Rawat inspected the gaushalas (cowsheds) located in Gram panchayats located in Saket and Gunaura of Narmadapuram on Tuesday.

Firstly, Rawat took stock of the cowshed located in Gram panchayat Gunaura and found the progress of the same unsatisfactory. Expressing displeasure over the same, he ordered to issue notice against the Deputy engineer, secretary and village employment assistant.

On visiting the cowshed located in Gram panchayat Saket, Rawat found the progress over there to be satisfactory. He then issued instructions to complete the remaining works of the cowshed within the upcoming ten days. Apart from this, Rawat also directed the assistant engineer, deputy engineer as well as the agency concerned to execute the works of plantation and pasture development.

He also emphasized carrying out the said works by ensuring quality standards and warned of strict action if the standards are not met. During this, Janapd panchayat CEO of Narmadapuram, Hemant Sootrakar, MNGREGA project officer Abhishek Tiwari, assistant engineer Rakesh Sharma, deputy engineer Neha Nagwanshi as well as other officials were also present.