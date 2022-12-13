e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: Problems solved at public hearing on spot in Narmadapuram

Tuesday, December 13, 2022
Representative Image |
Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): District collector Neeraj Kumar Singh solved several problems at a public hearing on Tuesday, official sources said. Besides Singh, chief executive officer of district Panchayat Sujan Singh Rawat, additional collector Manoj Singh Thakur and officials of different departments were present at the hearing.

A woman from Babai block informed the collector that Patwari and guard spoke the lies about the construction of an approach road near her house.

A few residents from Lalwani village in Itarsi Tehsil informed the collector that some tribal people occupied their land built makeshift houses. The villagers demanded immediate removal of those people from their land.

A man said that as his surname has been written as Jatav and Yadav in some documents, her daughter is not getting any benefits under government’s schemes. The collector asked the official concerned to inquire into the documents.

The complaints received during the public hearing were related to removal of encroachments, demarcation of land, transfer of properties and Ayushman cards. Most of these complaints were disposed of on the spot.

