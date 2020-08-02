Madhya Pradesh: Youth who accused CM Shivraj of 'faking' corona turns out to be fraudster, habitual liar

BHOPAL: The 21-year-old youth arrested for accusing the Chief Minister of faking being infected with coronavirus, has turned out to be a fraudster and habitual liar.

The crime branch during investigation found that the youth Rajan Singh is not only a serial liar who has lied about his credentials including his degrees, medals and profession but is also a fraudster and had duped a person of Rs 8 lakh.

Initially Claiming to be a member of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the youth even claimed to have served in past as chairperson of Madhya Pradesh Kuposhan Niwaran Samiti, being member of Delhi minority commission’s Sadbhavna Samiti, member of Bharatiya Gudvatta Samiti, member of International union for conservation of nation. He even claimed to have two honorary doctorate degrees from the Royal American university, and one from Aryabhatta College affiliated to Delhi university. He went up boasting that he has been awarded a gallantry medal by the president. Singh had decorated his medals as showpieces at his residence in Rivieria Township. He boasted that he had received them for his valour.

On being investigated, neither any of his claims of association with the firms or parties turned out to be true, nor was there any truth in the claims of the academic degrees he claimed to be in possession of. Even the samitis he claimed to be a member of never existed.