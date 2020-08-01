Madhya Pradesh: Government launches 'Ek Mask-Anek Jindgi' campaign, will slap fine and give two face masks to the violators

The Madhya Pradesh government has launched a campaign under which two pieces of face masks will be provided free to violators who will be fined for not wearing one in public places.

At the launch of the campaign "Ek Mask-Anek Jindgi" (One mask-Many lives) campaign, Minister for Urban Development and Administration Bhupendra Singh on Saturday said mask banks will be created by urban bodies.

"Under the drive, urban bodies will provide two masks free of cost to every person fined for not wearing masks," he said.

The minister said the coronavirus infection spread because of carelessness of people.

He said a mask is the simplest and cheapest way to prevent infection.

Singh said people and private organisations can donate masks at mask banks.