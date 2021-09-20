Madhya Pradesh: Youth in Satna arrested for forcing girl to convert to Islam, get married with him, arrested

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): A case of Love Jihad has come to light in Madhya Pradesh’s Satna.

A man identified as Rafiq was arrested by Civil Line Police under Anti-Conversion Law for allegedly impersonating as a Hindu and molesting a minor girl for three years on pretext of marriage.

He allegedly forced a girl to change her religion to Islam. When she rejected to do so, he tried to abduct her from her home on knife point.

The Civil Line Police registered a case under sections 452, 323, 354, 354D, 376 (3), 506, sections 4, 6, 7, 8 of IPC and POCSO Act, section 25B of Arms Act and section of Freedom of Religion Act.

The victim hails from the Civil Lines police station area. In 2018, she befriended Monu Singh, who allegedly hid his original name and religion. Soon their friendship turned into love.

As per victim’s complain, Monu assured her of marriage and molested her several times.

After three years of relationship, she got his Aadhar card showing his name as Rafiq and father’s name as Halim.

She broke ties with him. The boy started forcing her to change her religion to Islam and physically abused her. She was even threatened by Love Jihadi to defame her by making her video viral.

The accused reached her home, threatened her and tried to abduct her on knife point.

Her kin and relatives caught the accused, thrashed him and handed him over to the Civil Line Police.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, September 20, 2021, 04:41 PM IST