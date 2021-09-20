Madhya Pradesh: Making a head start again in organ donation, two more ‘Green Corridors’ made in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Making a head start again in organ donation, two more ‘Green Corridors’ were prepared in the city on Sunday for speedy transportation of organs of a 37-year-old woman who was declared brain stem cell-dead on Saturday. This is the 41st time that multiple green corridors were prepared in the city and for the second time in the past three days.

Neha Choudhary, a resident of Parshvanath Nagar, Indore, was suffering from a brain aneurysm. She was admitted to hospital on September 12 and was declared brain stem cell-dead on Saturday.

“It was her last wish that her organs should be donated to give a new lease of life to someone in need. She believed that she could live forever in this way,” Neha’s husband told the media.

The woman is survived by a three-and-a half-year-old daughter who is still waiting for her mother to come back home.

Organ transplant coordinator and Muskan Group’s Jitu Bagani said, “The liver of the woman was transplanted onto a patient in Choithram Hospital, while her kidneys were sent to CHL Hospital and Bombay Hospital for transplanting onto patients who need them.

Meanwhile, deputy director (health services) Choithram Hospital Dr Amit Bhatt said, “Neha’s liver was transplanted onto a patient in this hospital, while her skin and cornea were preserved.”

‘Selection based on a waiting list’

‘Selection of the recipients was done on the basis of a waiting list of patients who were suffering from serious ailments’

— Dr Sanjay Dixit, secretary, Organ Donation Society and dean of MGM Medical College

‘Alert to prepare patients waiting for lung donation’

‘An alert to the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation and Regional Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation was also sent to prepare the patients-in-waiting for donation of lungs’

— Jitu Bagani, organ transplant coordinator and member, Muskan Group

Lungs, heart could not be transplanted

§ Dr Sanjay Dixit said they had sent an alert to the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO) and also to regional organisations of Telangana, Karnataka, Puducherry, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and others

§ ‘The lungs couldn’t be transplanted as the patient was on a ventilator for the past six days and she wasn’t fit for a transplant due to contraction in the lungs as her anti-nuclear antibody was positive. She also had cardiac arrest twice due to which her heart couldn’t be harvested. She had rheumatic heart disease,’ Dr Dixit said

Timeline

§ 1st corridor for transporting kidney was prepared at 1.29 pm between Choithram Hospital & CHL Hospital

§ The ambulance covered the distance of 8 kilometres in exactly seven minutes and reached around 1.36 pm

§ 2nd corridor for transporting kidney prepared at 1.29 pm between Choithram Hospital & Bombay Hospital

§ The ambulance covered the distance to the hospital in exactly nine minutes and reached at around 1.38 pm

Monday, September 20, 2021