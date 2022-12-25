Madhya Pradesh: Young Star Cricket Club lifts Mantri tournament trophy in Sagar

e-Paper Get App
Minister Bhupendra Singh was present during the final clash who announced to transform Malthon cricket stadium into an international stadium

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, December 25, 2022, 08:49 PM IST
Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): The Young Star Cricket Club of Malthon defeated Shivaji ward cricket team of Khurai to lift the winning trophy of Mantri Cricket Tournament on Saturday.

The winning team was awarded a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh. The pulsating final match was played between the Young Star Cricket Club of Malthon tehsil of Sagar and Shivaji ward cricket team, belonging to Khurai town of the district on Saturday.

Urban development and housing minister Bhupendra Singh, former cricketers Piyush Chawla and Naman Ojha were also present during the final clash.

Minister Singh addressed the programme. He said tournament was not conducted last year owing to Covid-19 pandemic, but this year, a total of 5,000 players participated in the championship.

He stated that Malthone cricket stadium, where the tournament was organised this year, would developed as an international stadium where football tournaments will also be held.

Later, Minister Singh’s son Abhiraj Singh extended best wishes to all the players who participated in the tournament. It ended with birthday celebrations of Piyush Chawla whose cake was cut on the occasion.

