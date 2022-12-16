e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: After Sagar, Digvijaya's target will be Datia

Madhya Pradesh: After Sagar, Digvijaya’s target will be Datia

Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh is leading from the front

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, December 16, 2022, 10:18 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh is going to Sagar on Saturday to take feedback on the cases registered against the Congress workers.

Singh’s next target will be Datia. He will meet the family members of those party workers against whom cases have been registered.

Former advocate general Shashank Shekhar and a team of lawyers are with Singh. They will fight the cases in the court on the party’s expenses.

Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath has set up an “Atyachar Virodhi Committee” (a committee against atrocities). Singh is heading it.

The party workers made complaints to the committee about the false cases registered against them.

Most the complaints the committee has received are from Datia and Sagar. After visiting these two districts, Singh will go to other places to meet the party workers. Singh’s action is seen as part of the Congress’s strategy for the next year’s assembly elections.

article-image

