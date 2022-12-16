Bhopal: Three society members booked for duping residents of Rs 30 lakh

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Kolar police have registered a complaint against three members of a society for fraudulently obtaining Rs 30 lakh from society residents and using it for personal benefit, the police said on Friday.

SHO of Kolar police station, Chandrakant Patel told Free Press that Ashish Agrawal, a resident of Agrawal society located in Danish Kunj of Kolar road approached police with the complaint against three members of the society.

The complainant said that three society members Aakash Bhawsar, Deepali Bhawsar and Mangaldas Bhawsar had collected Rs 80, 000 each from as many as 36 residents last year, on the pretext of purchasing a plot for the construction of a society office.

However, instead of constructing an office, the trio ended up purchasing plots and homes for themselves with the amount collected. When Agrawal learnt about this, he asked the trio to return the money to the society residents, but they refused. Following this, Agrawal approached the police and lodged a complaint against the trio.

“Documentary evidence is awaited, after receiving which, further action shall be initiated in the case,” said SHO Patel.