Madhya Pradesh: Yoga to be taught, practised in all schools, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Yoga will be taught and practised in all the schools across the state. It is mandatory in the new education policy, said chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday. He inaugurated one-day webinar organised by Madhya Pradesh Chapter of Bhartiya Yoga Parishad.

Speaking on the occasion, Chouhan said that yoga education has been made mandatory in the new education policy. Yoga training will be imparted in every school in the state. There is a need to make Yoga a regular part of our daily routine. “I do five types of pranayam every morning. As a result, I worked continuously even after suffering from corona. I did not face any ill effects of corona,” he added.

He said yoga is Ramban to boost immunity. “We have to save humanity from this horrific crisis by spreading yoga. Corona is completely under control in Madhya Pradesh. We should adopt yoga and Ayurved, so that the corona wave does not hit again,” Chouhan remarked. He added, “I used to teach yoga to children. When I will get time, I will teach yoga to children again. I have a keen interest in yoga.” He further said that conclusions drawn in the webinar will be adopted in state.

Jaideep Arya, president of Haryana Yoga Parishad, who presided over the webinar, said that by doing yoga and pranayam continuously, the thyroid and spleen become disease-resistant, which protect us from diseases.

The programme was chaired by Dr Jaideep Arya, the chief central incharge of the organisation and President of Haryana Yoga Parishad. Yoga experts Prof Arun Diwakar Vajpayee, Dr Ishwar V Basvardi, Prof Ishwar Bhardwaj, Dr Lakshminarayan Joshi and others were present at the webinar. The programme was conducted by Dr Pushpanjali Sharma, president of Madhya Pradesh Chapter of Parishad.