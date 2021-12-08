Madhya Pradesh: Yoga to be included in curriculum, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that yoga will be developed as a sport and included in the curriculum of school education.

Meeting of the Task Force constituted for National Education Policy 2020 was held in Mantralaya on Tuesday. The meeting was headed by chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Minister of State for School Education Inder Singh Parmar, National President of Vidya Bharati Ramakrishna Rao and National General Secretary Ram Aravkar were present besides other members of the Task Force.

Implementation of effective method of imparting moral education along with vocational education in the National Education Policy will be ensured in the state, said CM Chouhan.

Ramakrishna Rao, National President, Vidya Bharati suggested that books should be developed linking the global scenario and local conditions, it is necessary to make the thinking of teachers positive and focus on their digital literacy. The education system has to be developed on the basis of Indian culture, values?? of life, traditions and Indian education system. It is necessary to implement activity based learning processes of enterprise and capacity development at the school level, mapping local needs and art resources.

National General Secretary of Vidya Bharati, Ram Aravkar said that the Department of Women, Child Development and School Education will have to work in coordination with each other for early childhood and care and education. Aravkar said that traditional games are disappearing. Including them in schools will help in making them interesting for the children.

Minister for School Education, Inder Singh Parmar said that 4 Framework Groups for State Curriculum and 25 Focus Groups have been constituted at the State level for the development of State Curriculum Framework. There are 24 non-official members and 26 government members in the task force.

Published on: Wednesday, December 08, 2021, 12:17 AM IST