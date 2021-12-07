Madhya Pradesh: 3 booked for duping income tax assistant commissioner in Jabalpur

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Three people allegedly booked for duping an income tax assistant commissioner in Jabalpur, the police said.

According to sources, the accused had given him a fake notarised affidavit. The matter came to light when his wife’s lawyer raised an issue on it in the court.

Assistant commissioner, Priyank Jain told Kotwali police that his wife Tanvi jain had filed a case in Lucknow under section 12 of the Domestic Violence Act 2005. He had to give an affidavit in the court regarding his income, resources and responsibilities. For the same he contacted Sumit Jain who avails the stamp paper and then Sumit introduced him to Anand Mohan Chaudhary who used to notarise the affidavits at RS Online office, Baldevbagh.

On August 28, 2021, he reached the shop with his friend Rajdeep Sahu to get the affidavit. After completing all the legal procedures, Anand notarised the affidavit in front of him. Priyank submitted it before the court in Lucknow on September 2, 2021.

On October 29, 2021, the advocate of the opposition said that Anand Mohan Chaudhary says that he did not notarize the affidavit on 28 August 2021. After which Priyank sent his elder brother Mayank to the shop. He came to know that a man used to notarize the affidavit on behalf of Anand Mohan Choudhary and he used to pay Rs 10000 a month to Anand. The man was identified as Prateek Jain.

After that Priyank lodged a complaint against the accused in the police station. He told police that it seemed that Prateek Jain and Sumit Jain along with Anand Mohan Chaudhary had cheated him.

Kotwali police station in charge Anil Gupta said that on the complaint of the victim, a case of forgery was registered against the accused and police started searching to nab the accused.

Published on: Tuesday, December 07, 2021, 01:31 PM IST