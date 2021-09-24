Madhya Pradesh: Yadav community demands ban on Karni Sena

BHOPAL: Members of Yadav Community have demanded ban on Karni Sena after an incident in Chhatarpur where members of Karani Sena abused Yadav community openly recently.

A delegation comprising members from Rajdhani Yadav Samaj and Bankey Bihari Yadav Samaj Samiti submitted a memorandum to the Governor on Friday. Later they also met home minister Narottam Mishra and demanded ban on Karni Sena besides action against the members who hurled abuses on the community.

Karni Sena took out a protest rally on September 22 in Chhatarpur and organised a sit-in at Chhatrasal Square. Members of the Karni Sena shouted slogans against Yadav community and hurled abuses on them. Video of it went viral on social media platforms.

“We have made complaints with the police and administration but no one has taken action till now. A Yadav boy had complained against a ration shopkeeper after which owner of the shop, belonging to Karni Sena beat the boy black and blue,” said Ganga Sagar Yadav, president of Bankey Bihari Yadav Samaj Samiti.

After the incident, to develop pressure on administration and the police, members of Karni Sena organised a protest and abused Yadav community openly.

“Our sentiments are hurt. Police should immediate action against the culprits. Moreover, such organizations should be banned that thrive on terror,” said Raj Swaroop Yadav, president of from Rajdhani Yadav Samaj.

They said that home minister has assured them of appropriate action against the members of Karni Sena involved in the incident.

Published on: Friday, September 24, 2021, 08:51 PM IST