Dengue menace: Irked over BMC ‘failure’, Bhopal Congress MLA to launch cleanliness drive

BHOPAL: Irked over failure of Bhopal Municipal Corporation in controlling dengue, Congress MLA from Bhopal (Madhya) Arif Masood has decided to start a cleanliness drive with his team. The legislator and his supporters to clean drains, nullahs and aware people about cleanliness during the drive which starts Saturday.

“Cases of dengue are increasing at alarming speed. Despite all the tall claims by the government and officials of Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) one can see garbage dumps at places. There are abundant mosquitoes and no fogging or other measures are being taken,” said Arif Masood.

As government machinery is not doing anything therefore I have decided to start awareness and cleanliness drive along with volunteers in my constituency. “We will start cleaning of drains, nullahs and aware people about cleanliness. We will inform the people to ensure their surrounding clean and not let water stagnation as it may turn into breeding ground for mosquitoes,” Masood added.

The Congress MLA said that it is the government’s failure that people have to come on the ground and themselves take steps to control the situation. Masood said that the cleanliness campaign will start from September 25 and continue till September 30 in all wards.

“Volunteers who perform best in the cleanliness drive will be felicitated and rewarded on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on October 2 in front Gandhi’s statue,” added Masood.

Published on: Friday, September 24, 2021, 08:09 PM IST