Bhopal: Lokayuta office employee attempts suicide, saved by staff

BHOPAL: Personal assistant to Up-Lokayukta tried to commit suicide in the office on Friday but was saved by the staff and admitted in the hospital, said the police. Shahjahanabad police have registered the case against the personal assistant under Section 309 of IPC.

Shahjahanabad police station incharge Jhaeer Khan told Free Press that personal assistant Ramchandra Makode attempted suicide at around 10.45 am. He tried to hang himself from the ceiling fan in the office. He had brought rope from his house.

Khan added that when the office staff saw him trying to commit suicide, they gathered at the spot and lifted him in their arms. In the incident, the fan was damaged. He was rushed to the hospital where the doctors told them he was out of danger. He has received injuries on his neck.

Police have recovered a typed suicide note from his pocket signed by him.

As per suicide note, he had levelled allegations against his staff. Makode had gone on leave and the senior staff had marked absent in attendance register. He allegedly misbehaved with staff after he came joined back. Following misconduct, he was punished with two days of service break penalty recently. Since then he was suffering from depression. Further investigation is on.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, September 24, 2021, 08:09 PM IST