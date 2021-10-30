Madhya Pradesh: Wrong history taught, time to correct it, says education minister Inder Singh Parmar

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): The state school education minister Inder Singh Parmar has said that wrong history was being taught till now. And it is time to correct it, he said while addressing principals of selected schools here on Saturday.

'Incorrect things were taught till now. Achievements of Vishwa Guru Bharat were undermined and its image was portrayed in a manner that all inventions were done in the west while India had no contribution to make in development,' Parmar said.

'We are correcting the wrongs and now we are moving in the right direction,' he added. The programme was organised by the school education department at the conclusion of three-day exposure visit and workshop of principals of higher secondary schools. More than 75 higher secondary schools were selected from across the state for this programme.

Parmar said scheme should be made under which students should be taken for visit to institutes of national importance. This will arouse curiosity among students. Schools should prepare programmes for students so that they can beat the competition and enter prestigious institutions.

Principals and special guests also shared their experiences and gave suggestions for new chapters and vocational courses that can be introduced in schools. Most of them were of opinion that traditional vocational courses should be part of teaching at schools.

Published on: Saturday, October 30, 2021, 09:28 PM IST