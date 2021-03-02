Madhya Pradesh: Women concerned at state Budget, say ‘Less of allocations for next year and more of promises’

Bhopal: The women in the state are concerned about the state Budget presented in the Vidhan Sabha on Tuesday. They believe that the Budget contains only figures of the expenditure and programmes launched in the financial year 2020-’21. It has less of allocations for the coming financial year and more of promises, they say. The finance minister has only wrapped a new gift paper over the old programmes and has offered no tabulated plan of action to hit the track, they feel.

Monika Jain, an entrepreneur who runs a science and research organisation in the tribal areas, said the Adivasi Balika Vigyan Yojana announced for tribal girls across the state was age-old. The finance minister, Jagdish Devda, has no set of plan on how the state is prepared to reach out to the girls. There has been no fund allocation for the scheme, she says. She, however, said that the transportation programme for rural students was commendable.

Jain said that the expectations from any Budget were an increased employability factor. The 2021-’22 budget has no solid employment scheme for women or youths, she says.

As many as 24 residential schools will be converted into Eklavya wards and will be affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education. The government has put out a target to build 65 residential schools for girls across the state as declared in the previous Budget. Twenty-two of them were set up in the financial year 2020-’21 and 43 are yet to be made.