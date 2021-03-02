Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh’s first digital budget has no new tax, no tax hike

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh finance minister Jagdish Devda presented budget for 2021-2022. It was the first paperless, digital budget. No new tax has been proposed. Nor any tax has been hiked.

The two lakh 41 thousand 27 crore rupee budget is being described as a step towards making the state self-reliant. Finance Minister Devda presented the budget in the Assembly, saying that the Budget has been made keeping all sections of society in mind. The emphasis in the Budget is on health, education, medicine, roads, employment, drinking water, etc.

The budget highlights are as follows. Following sums have been allocated to the departments, sectors.

1. Nal Jal Yojana, Samuh Nal Jal Yojana – Rs 8,000 crore

2. Water resources department – Rs 6,434 crore

3. PWD - Rs 7,342 crore

4. Narmada valley development- Rs 2,413 crore

5. Schools’ development - Rs 1,500 crore. 350 schools to be opened.

6. 24,000 teachers to be recruited

7. 105 railway overbridges provisioned

8. 9 new medical colleges proposed

9. Bhopal-Indore metro – Rs 262 crore

10. 4,500 MW solar plants in offing

11. 3,250 medical seats to be increased from 2021-2023

12. 9,200 schools to have all facilities

13. Chhatarpur Jatashankar Ropeway on anvil