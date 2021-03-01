Bhopal: Residents open up about their expectations from MP Budget 2021-22

The Madhya Pradesh Government is going to present its annual budget for the fiscal year 2021-22 in the Vidhan Sabha on Tuesday.

Free Press asked some city residents about their expectations from the budget. All of them insisted that the government should control the rapid rise in the prices of essential commodities, especially petrol, diesel and cooking gas. Electronic gadgets like laptops and mobile phones should be cheaper, they demanded.

Some said that employment opportunities for the youth should be expanded and more emphasis should be laid on skilling students.

Excerpts :

Rohini Sharma, social activist