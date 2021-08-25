Madhya Pradesh: Woman tortured to 'convert her religion' in Agar Malwa

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In an alleged incident of ‘Love-Jihad’, a woman was allegedly tortured to convert her religion in Agar-Malwa district. She has reportedly sustained fractures in her backbone and is unable to walk.

The woman has lodged a complaint at Susner police station of the district.

Police said that a case had been registered against the accused and further investigation was on.

The woman in her complaint to police said that she had met Rohan while she was studying in a college. Three years ago, the duo got married as per Hindu rituals. When she reached Rohan’s house, she learnt that Rohan’s original name was Irfan. When she objected, Irfan promised her that he and his family would never force her to change her religion.

The victim, 24, further added that Irfan and her family forced her to get married as per Muslim rituals. In February 2021, she was forced for Nikah and she was given a new name Aliya Bee, the complainant claimed.

“In her complaint, she informed that she was being tortured to convert her religion. Recently, her husband brutally assaulted her and she sustained fractures in her backbone,” said a police official.

She somehow managed to escape from her in-laws house on August 19 and reached her parents’ house. The family members later took her to Susner police station and lodged a complaint.

In charge of Susner police station, Rajeev Uike confirmed that a case had been registered under relevant sections of IPC and further investigation was on.

Published on: Wednesday,August 25, 2021, 12:54 PM IST