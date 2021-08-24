Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal gets 50 new midi-buses with special safety features for women passengers

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan made a virtual inauguration by flagging off the operation of 50 new Midi-buses on the urban routes of Bhopal. CM also inaugurated the Ahmedpur Pure Water Pump House built at a cost of Rs. 6.50 crore.

Chouhan has said that BCLL buses would be notified under the category of urban bus operation for the movement of residents, workers and students of areas up to a radius of 25 km outside the Bhopal Municipal Corporation limits.

With this, residents of outlying areas like Kanha Saiyya, Hinotia Bangarasia, Ratibad, Bilkisganj, Bagroda, Sukhi Sewaniya, Phanda and Parwalia will benefit. Affordable and safe travel facilities will be available to students, labourers and rural brothers and sisters. Similar arrangements will be made in Indore, Jabalpur, Gwalior and Ujjain.

Chouhan said that better buses have been arranged to provide transport facilities in Bhopal. Various arrangements have been made in the 50 buses that started today for a safe and comfortable journey. There are arrangements like GPS system, panic button, CCTV camera, online monitoring. With this, the arrangement of panic button is special for the safety of women passengers. 1100 new buses will be operated in the state. 300 buses will be provided to Bhopal and remaining buses will be made available to Jabalpur, Indore, Gwalior.

CM said that everyone should get pure drinking water in Bhopal, it is our top priority. With the 45 MLD capacity pump house dedicated in Ahmedpur today, 24 high level tanks, high level tanks of private colonies and pump wells will be filled. About 300 km of pipeline has been laid in the command area of the pump. This will end the water crisis of 3 lakh population. Water is supplied to Bhopal from Narmada, Kolar, Upper Lake and Kerwa.

